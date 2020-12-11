U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) today voted to send President Trump the FY2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), a military and national defense policy measure that builds on his promise to rebuild the U.S. Armed Forces.

The NDAA, a Senate-House compromise agreement, authorizes $740.5 billion in funding to fulfill the requirements of the President’s National Defense Strategy.

“This is strong legislation to continue rebuilding our military and national defense strategies,” Hyde-Smith said. “The policies in this bill support Mississippi’s national defense interests, including benefits for servicemembers and their families, investments in cutting-edge technologies, and authorizing additional shipbuilding funding.”

“This final bill is by no means perfect, but it does advance many strong policies while doing away with progressive Democratic provisions to gut defense funding and use the military for social engineering experiments,” she said.

