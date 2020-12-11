The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is offering additional free COVID-19 testing through the Office of Preventive Health and Health Equity.
This new testing opportunity is in addition to the regular testing already being done by MSDH. No appointment is necessary, and participants do not have to have symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested.
Upcoming testing events
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., December 12
Where: Pattison Fire Department, 10049 Highway 547, Pattison
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., December 15
Where: Bella-Rouge Healthcare Inc., 500 Martin Luther King Jr. Road, Natchez
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., December 19
Where: Scott County Coliseum, 151 Erle Johnston Dr., Forest
When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., December 19
Where: Smith-Wills Stadium, 1200 Lakeland Dr., Jackson
When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., December 20
Where: Vietnamese Buddhist Temple, 179 Oak St., Biloxi
Keep up with the latest COVID-19 information by downloading the free MS Ready mobile app or follow MSDH by email and social media at www.HealthyMS.com/connect.
Press Release
12/11/2020