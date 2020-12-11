Congressman Steven Palazzo (MS-4) celebrated two schools located in Mississippi’s Fourth Congressional District designated Blue Ribbon Award Schools by the Department of Education. Biloxi Elementary School and D’Iberville Elementary received this recognition for their academic excellence or progress in closing achievement gaps among students.

Palazzo delivered the following remarks, also found here:

“Mr. Speaker,

I rise in recognition today of two Mississippi elementary schools that were awarded the 2020 National Blue Ribbon School Award.

This prestigious award is given in acknowledgement of overall progress in closing achievement gaps and/or being among the state’s highest performing schools.

The first school is Popp’s Ferry Elementary School, located in Biloxi, Mississippi. Popp’s Ferry is a Title I School for kindergarten through third grade, serving 500 students.

I want to congratulate the principal at the time of nomination, Dr. Todd Boucher, current principal Dr. Vivian Malone, Biloxi Public Schools Superintendent Marcus Boudreaux, as well as the members of the Popp’s Ferry faculty and staff.

The second school is D’Iberville Elementary School in D’Iberville, Mississippi. D’Iberville Elementary is a Title I School for kindergarten through fourth grade, serving over 700 students. This is their second Blue Ribbon School Award, having previously been honored in 2009.

I want to congratulate Principal Cindy Dusang, Harrison County Schools Superintendent Roy Gill, and all of D’Iberville Elementary faculty and staff members.

It is an honor that two of the four Mississippi schools awarded the National Blue Ribbon School Award call the Fourth District of Mississippi home. Mississippi is fortunate to have schools and educators dedicated to preparing the next generation. Congratulations again to Popp’s Ferry and D’Iberville Elementary Schools this incredible achievement!”

Press Release

12/11/2020