The states of Mississippi, Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, South Carolina and Utah have filed a motion with the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in the Texas lawsuit challenging the Presidential election results in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Georgia.

The joining states agree with Texas that the defendant states exploited the COVID-19 pandemic to justify unlawfully enacting last-minute changes and ignoring both federal and state election laws, thus skewing the results of the 2020 General Election…

…President Donald Trump is hosting a lunch today at the White House with state attorneys general. Y’all Politics has confirmed that Mississippi’s AG Lynn Fitch is among the attendees.

U.S. Senators Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., and Congressman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., today commended the National Park Service (NPS) and the Department of the Interior for officially designating the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home in Jackson as the 422nd unit of the National Park System. The announcement fulfills the requirements of the lawmakers’ legislation to designate the Evers Home as a national monument within the NPS system.

“The Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home serves as a permanent reminder of the legacy of the Evers family, whose contributions advanced the cause of justice in our nation,” Wicker said. “I was proud to champion legislation with Representative Bennie Thompson and Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith to designate this historic site as a national monument and preserve it for future generations. I appreciate President Trump, the National Park Service, and the Department of the Interior for their work to make this designation a reality.”

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, R-Miss., yesterday introduced Charles William “Bill” Cook, President Trump’s nominee to serve on the Board of Directors of the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), at a meeting of the Senate Environment and Public Works Subcommittee on Clean Air and Nuclear Safety.

MSDH daily COVID-19 reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 2,283 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 42 deaths, and 209 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 172,955, with 4,083 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/7z4QmXdEZm — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) December 10, 2020

A member of Mississippi’s House of Representatives is challenging fellow elected officials to be vaccinated for COVID-19 as soon as the vaccine is made available to the public.

Tom Miles is a democrat representing District 75 in Rankin and Scott counties…

…”I encourage and challenge all elected officials across the State to take the shot when the first vaccine is made available to the public.

“It’s called leading by example.

Citing Mississippi’s rapidly escalating number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths resulting from the Coronavirus pandemic, Mississippi’s elected Democratic National Committeewoman Jacqueline Amos hereby calls on Governor Reeves and other state leaders to drastically escalate their efforts to combat the deadly virus and its spread in Mississippi…

“…For the sake of Mississippi’s families and communities, as a member of the DNC and Mississippi’s elected National Committeewoman, I am calling on Governor Reeves to take more serious and direct action: announce a true statewide mask mandate, enforce the mandate with vigor, impose tighter limitations on gatherings, and cancel his own holiday soirees with political insiders…”

The Mississippi Justice Institute has filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of Charles “Butch” Slaughter, a licensed physical therapist who owns a clinic in Jackson and would like to start a home health business for new patients. However, he can’t do that because of a 40-year-old law that makes it illegal to start a home health agency in Mississippi.

RW Development’s plan to open a casino resort at Highway 90 and Veterans Avenue was denied again, this time in a unanimous decision by the Mississippi Supreme Court.

In 2008, RW Development unveiled plans for its South Beach casino project. The only problem was getting site approval from the Mississippi Gaming Commission. State regulations require any coast casino project to be within 800 feet of the mean high water line to be considered a legal gaming site.