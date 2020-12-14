Early in-person voting began today in Georgia for the state’s two U.S. Senate runoffs which will determine the fate of what party holds the Senate majority in the new term.

Democrat Raphael Warnock was joined by former Mayor of Atlanta and United Nations Ambassador Andrew Young as he cast his ballot today. He is running against Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler in the special election to fill an unexpired term.

Loeffler appeared on Fox & Friends Monday morning to talk about the start of early voting, encouraging voters to support the Republicans in the two races.

Warnock then attended a “Get Out the Vote” Rally with fellow Democrat Jon Ossoff who is challenging incumbent Republican Senator David Perdue.

Perdue released a new campaign ad on Sunday ahead of the start of early voting featuring President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and others.

All four candidates are on the ballot in these two Senate runoffs. Georgians have through January 5th’s runoff election day to get their vote in.