SCOTUS denies Texas election challenge

On Friday evening, the U.S. Supreme Court denied the Texas Presidential Election Challenge Mississippi sought to join last week. The Electoral College meets today with Joe Biden expected to officially become President-elect.

FDA approves COVID-19 vaccine, CDC recommends use in 16 and older

Read today’s @CDCMMWR report on interim recommendations from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), as adopted by CDC, on the first #COVID19 vaccine available under Emergency Use Authorization in the U.S. https://t.co/rOxgEzoCqe pic.twitter.com/U3bu6GIA4E — CDC (@CDCgov) December 13, 2020

On paper, Elon Musk’s Starlink venture, an offshoot of SpaceX, appears to have the advantage over other internet providers. The company can launch their own satellites, it has billions of dollars to invest in new technologies, and their product is winning hearts and minds around the world. Add in the recent announcement by the FCC awarding $9.2 billion in funding to help companies provide broadband and reliable internet across America, and these times point to a boon for Musk’s internet service.

Musk’s total draw from the FCC award is nearly $886 million – just under 10% of the total amount awarded SpaceX is assigned roughly 640,000 locations to serve, or 12% of the total service locations the FCC is seeking to provide internet connectivity to with these funds.

To put that in comparison, the entire state of Mississippi’s award was just under $496 million, second only to California. Those funds will go to service nearly 219,000 locations in the state.

MSDH daily COVID-19 reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 1,500 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 19 deaths, and 218 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 179,447, with 4,199 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/LjJJp4f7gZ — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) December 13, 2020

Congress took an important step for national security this past week by passing the National Defense Authorization Act, a bipartisan bill that will unlock critical funding for our military. This milestone provides a good opportunity to assess international challenges and reflect on America’s recent foreign policy achievements…

…It is clearer than ever that China is a long-term adversary. We need to hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable for failing to contain the spread of COVID-19. I am also concerned about China’s persecution of Uighurs and Falun Gong practitioners, and the loss of freedom in Hong Kong. We cannot afford to weaken our stance toward Beijing. Curbing China’s influence should remain a top national security priority as we enter 2021.

