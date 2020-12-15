President-elect Joe Biden delivered a speech on Monday evening following the votes cast by the Electoral College officially certifying his win. Biden took the opportunity to chastise those who sought to challenge the election on behalf of President Donald Trump, namely the 17 Attorneys General and the 126 members of Congress who backed the Texas election challenge brought before the U.S. Supreme Court which was denied.

Mississippi AG Lynn Fitch sought to intervene in the Texas case in support of the the challenge, and Mississippi’s three Republican Congressmen – Trent Kelly (MS-01), Michael Guest (MS-03) and Steven Palazzo (MS-04) – all signed on to an amicus brief backing the effort.

Biden outlined the Trump campaign’s legal challenges and subsequent losses in those efforts, saying, “In every case, no cause or evidence was found to reverse or question or dispute the results.”

Biden then addressed the Texas case.

“Even more stunning, 17 Republican Attorneys General, and 126 Republican members of the Congress, actually, they actually signed onto a lawsuit filed by the state of Texas. That lawsuit asked the United States Supreme Court to reject the certified vote counts in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. This legal maneuver was an effort by elected officials and one group of states to try to get the Supreme Court to wipe out the votes of more than 20 million Americans in other states. And to hand the presidency to a candidate who lost the Electoral College, lost the popular vote, and lost each and every one of the states whose votes they were trying to reverse.

“It’s a position so extreme, we’ve never seen it before. And position that refused to respect the will of the people, refused to respect the rule of law, and refused to honor our Constitution.

“Thankfully, a unanimous Supreme Court immediately and completely rejected this effort. The Court sent a clear signal to President Trump that they would be no part of an unprecedented assault on our democracy. Every single avenue was made available to President Trump to contest the results. He took full advantage of each and every one of those avenues. President Trump was denied no course of action he wanted to take. He took his case to Republican governors and Republican Secretary of State as he criticized many of them, to Republican state legislature, to Republican appointed judges at every level.

“And then the case decided after the Supreme Court’s latest rejection, a judge appointed by President Trump wrote, “This court has allowed the plaintiff the chance to make his case and he has lost on the merits.” Lost on the merits.”

You can watch the full speech by Biden below.