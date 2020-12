The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association is now accepting membership applications from business owners in the medical marijuana industry. The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association, 3MA for short, represents the interests of the diverse group of business licenses in Mississippi’s medical marijuana industry.

“We are so excited to officially launch this association,” said Ken Newburger, Executive Director for the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association. “We already have over 50 members, and our goal is to make sure we give these businesses access to tools and information to give Mississippi a top-tier medical marijuana program. Our team worked so hard alongside Mississippi voters to pass Initiative 65 at the polls, and now we want to do all we can to assure the program operates in the best way possible for patients in Mississippi.”

Newburger formerly served as the Campaign Manager for Mississippians for Compassionate Care and worked to help pass Initiative 65 to legalize medical marijuana in Mississippi in November.

The primary focus of the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association is to monitor legislative and regulatory activity, to advocate for its members, and to be a single and coherent political voice representing the interests of the industry. Membership provides access to educational and informational resources, networking opportunities, and governmental affairs representation. The association is holding its first event for members, the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Convention, on February 19, 2021.

“We worked tirelessly for two years educating voters to help get Initiative 65 passed,” said Newburger, “and now our team is moving forward to make sure patients who qualify to be treated with medical marijuana can get it in the safest and most secure way possible through prepared, reliable businesses. We have assembled a team of experienced professionals in the legal and communication industries, who also worked closely with the Initiative 65 campaign, to help assure that medical marijuana businesses in Mississippi are set up for success right from the beginning.”

“We are already working hard to prepare for our first big event for members, which will be the convention in February,” said Kelly Williams, Board Member for the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association. “Businesses across Mississippi are asking how to ensure the best medical marijuana for patients. All of our efforts are geared toward educating them about the best practices of the medical marijuana industry.”

74% of Mississippians passed Initiative 65 at the polls in November, winning in all 82 counties. Now that voters have approved it, the Mississippi State Department of Health is in the process of writing the regulations and setting up the program with a start date of August 2021.

To learn more about the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association, visit medicalmarijuanams.com

The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association’s mission is to advance appropriate legislation, regulation, and implementation of Mississippi’s medical marijuana program and to provide resources to its members for the long-term success of the industry. Membership in the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association provides access to educational and informational resources, networking opportunities with fellow licensees and ancillary service providers, and governmental affairs representation. The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association has strong leadership at the board and staff level and contracts with a number of consultants to provide effective strategic communications and government fairs representation. Our team is comprised of professionals who have been instrumental in the organization and adoption of Mississippi’s medical marijuana program.

