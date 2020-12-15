The 7th Annual Mississippi Book Festival is a go. It is set to be held at the Mississippi State Capitol on August 21, 2021.

According to a release from Executive Director Holly Lange the festival’s Board of Directors voted unanimously to “side with optimism” and hold continue with the tradition of a live, in-person book festival in Jackson.

FIND OUT MORE ABOUT THE FESTIVAL HERE

“Given all of the uncertainty between now and August of next year, we are not 100% sure of what the festival will look like, but we are 1000% committed to continuing this important cultural experience for our state and beyond,” said Lange in the email.

She added that plans going forward for the festival will likely be smaller than years past but just as good. They plan to accommodate the changing times within the pandemic and spread people out more next year into new spaces around the capitol building. They will continue to utilize the lawn, Galloway Methodist Church and the surrounding streets to do so.

The festival will also continue recording author discussions for online viewing on the festival site after its conclusion. However, Lange said it was still too early to know whether or not live streamed panels will be available.

“This year has presented many challenges for all of us. Our hearts have been bent and broken. As we begin again, mindful of the shifts in our world, our goal remains the same — to celebrate books and their authors. On August 21, 2021 we will reconnect as a community and revel in the experience of hearing from a great group of writers. We hope you’ll join us at our next literary lawn party!” said Lange.