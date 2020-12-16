A former educator with more than 40 years’ experience in Mississippi schools has been selected as Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann’s appointee to the State Board of Education.

Dr. Ronnie L. McGehee of Madison has been selected to serve an eight-year term ending in July 2028, pending confirmation by the Mississippi Senate.

The Mississippi State Board of Education includes nine members from across the State, with two appointed at-large by the Lieutenant Governor. The Board oversees the State Department of Education, working with the State Superintendent of Education to establish statewide education policy ranging from curriculum to accountability.

“The key to our State’s future success is ensuring all of our children have access to a high-quality education,” Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann said. “Dr. McGehee will do an excellent job in this position because he has vast experience in the field, he has the trust of our public educators across the State, and he has the heart to do the hard things we have to do to help our students and schools achieve.”

McGehee is the current Executive Director of the Mississippi Association of School Administrators and Mississippi Association of Secondary School Principals. He previously served as Madison County Schools Superintendent, leading the district to achieve and maintain an “A” rating, and upgrading technology and Internet access in schools. Prior to that position, he served in various administrator, teaching, and coaching roles in the Madison County, Rankin County, and Hattiesburg School Districts, and in several private schools.

“My parents were not formally educated, but they always instilled in me and my brothers the determination to achieve the best education possible, and then go out and help others do the same,” McGehee said. “I am looking forward to working with the Lieutenant Governor, the Legislature, and others to continue working toward that goal.”

McGehee earned his bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Southern Mississippi, master’s degree in administration from Mississippi College, and doctoral degree in Educational Leadership from Mississippi State University. He has been married to Jodie Poole McGehee for 40 years, and they have one daughter, Jessica Faye McGehee.

For more information about the State Board of Education, visit Mississippi State Board of Education Members | The Mississippi Department of Education (mdek12.org). For more information on Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann, visit www.ltgovhosemann.ms.gov.

Press Release

