Mississippi State Auditor Shad White joined Y’all Politics today to recap the work his office has done in 2020 and give a look ahead to what is on their legislative agenda in 2021.

White discussed the ongoing effort to audit the CARES Act dollars as they are spent, noting that the state has had a tough time getting the money out the door due to the large injection and regulatory hurdles. He also touched on the recent incident with an Ole Miss professor and the pending action pertaining to the Mississippi Department of Human Services.

Watch the full interview below.