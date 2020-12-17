Rapper Lonnie Lynn, aka Common, is headlining a campaign event for Democrat U.S. Senate candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in the Georgia runoff campaigns in Savannah on Saturday. The event is a “Get Out the Vote” rally to urge Georgians to cast their ballots during the early in-person vote period, which is open now through December 31. The runoff election day is January 5, 2021.

Warnock is running against Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler in the special election, while Ossoff is competing with Republican Senator David Perdue for a full six year term.

Notably, Warnock is the Pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, which makes his campaign’s promotion of Common as a special musical guest at the rally a headscratcher for voters given the rapper’s questionable lyrical messages in his music.

Here are a few excerpts from Common’s music over the years.

** Caution: Profanity and offensive language quoted below. **

Song: “Real Nigga Quotes” – 1997

One two, one two, one two

Yo, I be the Big Illinois, here to build and destroy

I come on your deck, on your set

On your strip, through your borough

Rippin’ any muthafucka that steps towards me

Yeah, I got power like floors be, yo, check it out y’all

Real nigga quotes I tote, got some shit on the free

But this some shit that I wrote, legendary like The Goat

Who got game? Giving a quarter rest while I make these quarter notes

My album, niggaz was expectin’, now my water broke

Before it, I was sorta broke

Get the paper for the funnies, sports and the horoscope

Song: “Ghetto Dreams” – 2011

Ghetto dreams, ghetto ghetto dreams

Ghetto niggas’ dreams from the hood

I want a bitch that look good and cook good

Cinderella fancy but she still look hood

Butt naked in the kitchen flipping pancakes

Plus she tricking from the dough that her man makes

We got our own handshake, her titties ain’t fake

Fucking in the car ’cause we just can’t wait

To get home early in the morn’ getting stoned

Pretty with her eyes low, running by Bible

Song: “Heidi Ho” – 1992

Whatup BITCH? I’m Petey Wheatstraw

And you don’t stop, with the heidi heidi hoe

Hi hoe, or bye hoe, if you’re lookin for a sucker

(What are you?) I’m just another motherfucker

Pucker your lips, do flips like Mary Lou

Just because I fucked you doesn’t mean that I’ma marry you

Bury you, I will do, after, I bill you

Kill you, hoe, cause your shit smells like mildew

In 2011, Michelle Obama invited Common to the White House for “An Evening of Poetry,” sparking criticism of the move given the rapper’s controversial lyrics. One of his rhymes took on former President George W. Bush, with Common saying in his poem “Letter to the Law,” “Burn a Bush ’cause for peace he no push no button.” It was recited on a 2007 episode of HBO’s “Def Poetry.”

ABC News reported on the controversy surrounding the rapper, quoting the Obama White House’s statement in defending Common’s appearance.

“While the president doesn’t support the kind of lyrics that have been raised here, some of these reports distort what Mr. Lynn [Common] stands for more broadly.” said then-White House press secretary Jay Carney in ABC News. “One of the things the president appreciates is the work Mr. Lynn has done with children, especially trying to get them to focus on poetry as opposed to some of the negative influences of life on the streets,” he said.