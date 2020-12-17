Governor Tate Reeves has won the case before the Mississippi Supreme Court involving a partial veto of HB 1782. It was filed by Speaker of the House Philip Gunn and Representative Jason White.

Governor Reeves vetoed a portion of the bill that appropriated $2 million to the North Oak Regional Medical Center and $6 million to the MAGnet Community Health Center from CARES Act funds.

“The Governor is obviously very pleased that the Court interpreted the constitution the way it was written. This will be an impactful decision—protecting taxpayer dollars—for a long, long time,” said Bailey Martin, Governor Reeves’ Press Secretary.

Five of Mississippi’s Justices ruled that Governor Reeves did not overstep his constitutional authority on partial vetoes from the 2020 Legislative session. Those that ruled in Reeves’ favor were Randolph, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis. Justice Maxwell agreed with the merit of the arguments raised but had concerns about standing of the case. Justice Coleman agreed with Reeves’ standing argument and the court not reach on the merits.

Justices’ King and Kitchens both dissented and affirmed the ruling of the Chancery Court on the merits.

This is the first time that the Mississippi Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a Governor’s veto in a court case of this kind. The Chancery Court originally ruled in favor of Speaker Gunn earlier this year.

The court chose to reverse the Chancery Court’s ruling, stating in part:

“We reverse the chancery court’s judgment and render judgment for the Governor, declaring that the veto of parts of House Bill 1782 was lawful under section 73 of our Constitution. No motion for rehearing will be allowed in this case, and the Clerk of this Court is directed to issue this Court’s mandate immediately.”

You can read the full ruling here.