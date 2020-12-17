Empower Mississippi promoted its senior vice president, Russ Latino, to president of the nonprofit organization. Grant Callen will remain CEO of Empower.

Callen, who founded Empower in 2014, will now be charged with casting the organization’s vision, defining the focus of the work, overseeing operations and culture, and developing key relationships across Mississippi and beyond. Latino, who was a founding board member of Empower, will lead on strategy and oversee the organization’s policy, government relations, and communications teams.

Statement from Grant Callen:

This change in our leadership structure properly reflects the growth of Empower and the great work Russ has done since he joined our team in a full-time capacity in June. Together, we are incredibly optimistic about the future of Mississippi, and we look forward to partnering with people of good will on both sides of the aisle to continue advancing our mission to remove barriers so all Mississippians have the opportunity to flourish.

Statement from Russ Latino:

Mississippi is a wonderful place full of extraordinary people. It’s been my honor to work on public policy that helps to improve lives in the place I call home. I’m unbridled both in my optimism for our future and in my enthusiasm for partnering with a longtime friend and ally to make a difference at Empower.

Press Release

12/17/2020