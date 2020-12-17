Upholstered furniture manufacturer Fusion Furniture, which is owned by Pontotoc-based Southern Motion, is expanding into New Albany to meet an increase in consumer demand. The project is a $2.062 million corporate investment and will create 125 jobs.

“The continued growth of Northeast Mississippi’s furniture manufacturing industry positions the region as a top location for furniture production, with thousands of Mississippians making quality furniture for industry leaders like Fusion Furniture,” Gov. Tate Reeves said. “I have no doubt these 125 new employees will take the same pride in producing the superior furniture for which Fusion is known so the company enjoys many more successful years in our great state.”

Due to the increase in demand, Fusion Furniture is growing its footprint in Northeast Mississippi by opening an additional location in New Albany. The company will lease the former Emerald Home Furnishings facility from the city of New Albany and Union County. Fusion Furniture also has operations in Ecru in Pontotoc County.

“Having operated in nearby Ecru since our founding, we are excited to expand our operations to New Albany. New Albany and the surrounding area have a deep history in furniture manufacturing, and we look forward to building on that tradition,” said Fusion Furniture President Bo Robbins. “This new facility will support the continued growth of Fusion and the strong customer demand for our product. Initially, we plan to add over 125 jobs, and at full capacity, the New Albany facility will operate up to six stationary upholstery lines.”

“Fusion has been operating in North Mississippi for over the last decade with six locations, and we look forward to expanding our presence,” said Southern Motion President Mark Weber. “The industry has experienced record demand for home furnishings driven by the pandemic, and we have moved at an accelerated pace to secure additional manufacturing space with the support of our partners, Gainline Capital Partners.”

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for building improvements. The city and county will provide qualifying property tax exemptions.

“The employees at Fusion Furniture value quality craftsmanship and take pride in producing some of the best furniture around, as evidenced by the company’s need to once again expand in order to meet an increase in demand,” said MDA Interim Director John Rounsaville. “MDA is proud to support the Fusion Furniture team as they bring so many new jobs to Northeast Mississippi. We thank our partners at Three Rivers Planning and Development District, the city of New Albany and Union County for their hard work in making this expansion a reality.”

“We are pleased with Fusion Furniture’s decision to locate in Union County. Fusion’s investment in Union County demonstrates our community’s ability to supply a workforce capable of producing world class products,” said Union County Board of Supervisors President Randy Owen. “These 125 new jobs will afford our citizens an opportunity to make a great wage for a first-rate manufacturer.”

“Fusion Furniture’s decision to locate in New Albany is welcome news. I’m proud of our community’s team approach when it comes to recruiting new industry,” said New Albany Mayor Tim Kent. “We continue to demonstrate exceptional manufacturers can thrive in New Albany while providing our people with high-quality jobs. We are grateful for Fusion’s investment in our community and our people.”

Fusion Furniture currently employs 350 workers in Ecru and plans to fill the 125 new jobs in New Albany by the end of 2021. The company began operations at its new location in November.

###



Release from the Mississippi Development Authority.