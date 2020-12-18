Long time Representative for House District 61, Ray Rogers, passes away at the age of 89. Rogers represented the district, which serves Rankin County, from 1983 until 2020, he did not run for re-election in 2019.

Rogers was a Republican member of the Legislature and former Vice Chair of the Ways and Means committee. He also served on the Banking and Financial Services, Investigate State Offices, Management, Military Affairs and PEER committees.

“I’m saddened to hear of the passing of Ray Rogers. Ray was a legend both in his hometown of Pearl and in the Mississippi Legislature. He was a tremendous leader who served his beloved state with dignity – more importantly he was my friend. Ray will be missed very much by his colleagues and friends in the legislature,” said Speaker of the House Philip Gunn.

He is originally from Pearl Mississippi where he attended Pearl High School and was the first quarterback in their football program and holds the record for most interceptions. The Ray Rogers Stadium is named after him. Rogers worked as an Adverting Specialist. Rogers was married to Shirley Greer and they have three children, Shirley, Pamela and Kimberly.

His seat in the House is now represented by Republican Gene Newman.