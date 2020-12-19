Thirty (30) elected offcials from the State of Mississippi have written a letter to the Mississippi federal delegation asking them to support Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks’ request for a thorough investigation into the widespread voter fraud in a number of swing states pertaining to the 2020 Presidential election.

The Mississippi lawmakers include:

Rep. Dana Criswell

Rep. Dan Eubanks

Rep. Steve Hopkins

Rep. Brady Williamson

Rep. Chris Brown

Rep. Randy Boyd

Rep. Becky Currie

Rep. Fred Shanks

Rep. Price Wallace

Rep. Bubba Carpenter

Rep. Mark Tullos

Rep. Donnie Scoggin

Rep. Jill Ford

Rep. Dana Underwood McLean

Rep. Brent Anderson

Rep. Shane Aguirre

Rep. Larry Byrd

Rep. Sam Creekmore

Rep. Bill Kinkade

Rep. Jeffery Hale

Rep. Billy Calvert

Rep. Troy Smith

Rep. Stacey Hobgood-Wilkes

Rep. Timmy Ladner

Rep. Tom Weathersby

Rep. Randy Rushing

Rep. Shane Barnett

Rep. Jody Steverson

Rep. Dale Goodin

Rep. Tracy Arnold

Rep. John Reed

The House Republicans says in the letter that fair elections are pivotal to the survival of the American republic, adding, “The election fraud is widespread, and the fraud and irregularities are numerous.”

The group wants Sen. Roger Wicker, Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, Congressman Trent Kelly, Congressman Michael Guest and Congressman Steven Palazzo to support Brooks’ call for a Congressional investigation in support of President Donald Trump.

The letter can be viewed below.





