Thirty (30) elected offcials from the State of Mississippi have written a letter to the Mississippi federal delegation asking them to support Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks’ request for a thorough investigation into the widespread voter fraud in a number of swing states pertaining to the 2020 Presidential election.
The Mississippi lawmakers include:
Rep. Dana Criswell
Rep. Dan Eubanks
Rep. Steve Hopkins
Rep. Brady Williamson
Rep. Chris Brown
Rep. Randy Boyd
Rep. Becky Currie
Rep. Fred Shanks
Rep. Price Wallace
Rep. Bubba Carpenter
Rep. Mark Tullos
Rep. Donnie Scoggin
Rep. Jill Ford
Rep. Dana Underwood McLean
Rep. Brent Anderson
Rep. Shane Aguirre
Rep. Larry Byrd
Rep. Sam Creekmore
Rep. Bill Kinkade
Rep. Jeffery Hale
Rep. Billy Calvert
Rep. Troy Smith
Rep. Stacey Hobgood-Wilkes
Rep. Timmy Ladner
Rep. Tom Weathersby
Rep. Randy Rushing
Rep. Shane Barnett
Rep. Jody Steverson
Rep. Dale Goodin
Rep. Tracy Arnold
Rep. John Reed
The House Republicans says in the letter that fair elections are pivotal to the survival of the American republic, adding, “The election fraud is widespread, and the fraud and irregularities are numerous.”
The group wants Sen. Roger Wicker, Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, Congressman Trent Kelly, Congressman Michael Guest and Congressman Steven Palazzo to support Brooks’ call for a Congressional investigation in support of President Donald Trump.
The letter can be viewed below.