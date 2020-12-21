Targeted Coronavirus Aid Agreement Much like Senate GOP Plan Blocked by Democrats since Summer

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, on Sunday night issued the following statement regarding an agreement on must-pass legislation to provide a new round of COVID-19 relief and to complete the FY2021 appropriations process:

“I share the frustration many Mississippians must feel during last-minute wrangling of Congress every December to complete its work. However, I am heartened that a spirit of compromise prevailed to ensure we continue needed relief for hard-hit families, unemployed workers, small businesses, and healthcare providers on the front lines of our fight against COVID-19. Much of the assistance in this package resembles the targeted aid Senate Republicans have advocated since July.

“Mississippi will also benefit from the funding and certainty contained in the omnibus appropriations package for Fiscal Year 2021. I’ve worked hard to represent Mississippi’s interests in these annual funding bills, and believe the final legislation reflects that fact.”

The Senate is expected to vote Monday to pass the legislation and send it to the President.

Briefly, the COVID-19 relief package will:

Repurpose more than $560 billion in unspent CARES Act funding

Increase support for healthcare providers, including vaccine distribution

Extend the Paycheck Protection Program for hard-hit small businesses

Provide direct impact payments to families and individuals

Continue a number of federal unemployment benefits

Direct additional resources to return students to schools safely

Provide additional support for American agricultural producers, processors, and contract growers

