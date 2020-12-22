U.S. Rep. Bennie G. Thompson voted to pass H.R. 133, the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act. After months of negotiations and numerous proposals passed in the House of Representatives, a deal was reached on Sunday and later voted on Monday evening. Attached to the fiscal year 21 $1.4 trillion appropriations omnibus is the $900 billion relief package which include direct payments up to $600 to working Americans, $300-per-week in federal unemployment aid, an extension of the eviction moratorium, and an expedited distribution plan to crush the coronavirus.

“I understand that this bill does not fix all of our problems,” said Rep. Thompson. “I support it because the people of Mississippi’s Second Congressional District need help now. This legislation guarantees more money and longer eligibility for the unemployed, checks for the vast majority of working and middle-class families, assistance for renters and landlords, significant money for COVID-19 testing, tracing and vaccines, and so much more. I will continue to work with my congressional colleagues to deliver more assistance for the American people.”

The Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act include:

Billions in urgently need funds to accelerate the free and equitable distribution of safe vaccines to crush the virus;

$13 billion in increased SNAP and child nutrition benefits to help relieve the COVID hunger crisis;

A new round of direct payments worth up to $600 per adult and child;

A $300 per week unemployment insurance enhancement for Americans out of work;

$82 billion in funding for colleges and schools and $10 billion for childcare assistance to help get parents back to work and keep childcare providers open; and

An additional $3.36 billion for a total of $4 billion for GAVI, the international vaccine alliance, recognizing that we are not truly safe until the whole world is safe from the coronavirus.

Bipartisan, bicameral legislation that will end surprise billing for emergency and scheduled care.

Expands access for rural communities, with more than $730 million in the expansion of broadband service to provide economic development opportunities and improved education and healthcare services.

$25 billion in critically needed rental assistance for families struggling to stay in their homes and an extension of the eviction moratorium.

Funeral assistance for COVID-19 by covering 100% of the cost through FEMA.

More information on H.R. 133, the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act:

Appropriations

Coronavirus Relief

Authorizing Matters

###

Release from Congressman Bennie Thompson.