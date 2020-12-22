Former 3rd District Congressman and attorney Gregg Harper joined Y’all Politics on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the U.S. House Ethics Committee’s inquiry into 4th District Congressman Steven Palazzo’s campaign spending.

Harper, a former member of the House Ethics Committee, is representing Palazzo in the proceedings. He talked through some of the issues at hand, such as use of campaign funds for events and office space, while giving an outline of the process that will likely play out during the first quarter of 2021.

You can watch the full interview below.