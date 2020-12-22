U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today highlighted benefits to Mississippi in an omnibus appropriations and COVID-19 relief package approved by the Senate late Monday night.

The comprehensive package with all 12 FY2021 appropriations bills and $892 billion in targeted pandemic relief (HR.133) now heads to President Trump for his consideration.

“This year has been anything but conventional and that includes the unwieldy legislation to maintain federal programs and to continue the fight against the coronavirus,” Hyde-Smith said.

“I support the appropriations measures, and worked to include important funding for Mississippi and its citizens,” she added. “In addition, including coronavirus relief in this legislation will ensure the timely delivery of benefits for working families, the jobless, small businesses, and our healthcare system.”

Hyde-Smith worked to advocate priorities for Mississippi and the nation in the FY2021 appropriations bills. Notably, the final product includes these priorities:

National Defense – A $2.6 billion increase in defense funding to continue rebuilding the U.S. military and to provide servicemembers with a 3 percent pay raise;

A broader summary of FY2021 appropriations items of interest to Mississippi is available here.

Coronavirus response and relief package repurposes more than $560 billion in unspent CARES Act funding to support new help for those most affected by the pandemic. It would provide, among other things:

$8.75 billion to plan, prepare for, promote, distribute, administer, monitor, and track coronavirus vaccines

A second round of Paycheck Protection Program loans for eligible small businesses, including restaurants and live-venue operations

$600 direct impact payments to eligible families and individuals

$300 per week for 10 weeks of federal unemployment benefits

$54.3 billion for elementary and secondary schools pandemic safety and other requirements, in addition to $22.7 billion for higher education and $4.1 million for the Governors Emergency Education Relief Fund

$11.187 billion for the Office of the Secretary of Agriculture to support agricultural producers, processors, and contract growers affected by COVID-19

Summaries of major provisions in the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2021 are available here.

