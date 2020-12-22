Congressman Steven Palazzo voted in support of a COVID-19 relief package that provides targeted relief for millions of Americans dealing with the impacts of the coronavirus. The relief package passed the House by a vote margin of 359-53.

“This legislation makes good on several key promises to restore our way of life and delivers targeted relief to millions of Americans in every corner of the country. After months of Speaker Pelosi refusing to act, I am pleased to see targeted aid will finally reach our small businesses, families, and those who need it most.”

Key Provisions:

Extends the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to provide relief to small businesses, adds deductibility for PPP expenses, and includes 501(c)(6) organizations for eligibility

Gives businesses experiencing severe revenue reductions an opportunity to apply for a second draw PPP loan

Provides $20 billion for COVID-19 vaccine purchases, $8 billion for vaccine distribution in the United States

Extends December 11, 2020 expiration of Section 3610 in the CARES Act to protect the National Aeronautic and Space Administration (NASA) and Defense Contractors through April 30, 2020, benefitting contractors at Stennis Space Center and protecting our future space and defense missions from the potential loss of critical talent

Provides one-time $600 economic stimulus payment for both adults and dependents and verifies each recipient is a U.S. citizen

Extends and enhances requirements to prevent fraud and abuse of unemployment programs that were set to expire on December 31, 2020, and provides $300 per week for unemployed individuals for 10 weeks starting December 26, 2020

Includes $82 billion in funding for schools and universities to assist with re-opening campuses for in-person learning

Provides $25 billion in temporary and targeted rental assistance for Americans who lost their source of income and extends the eviction moratorium through January 31, 2021

Includes $7 billion in broadband funding, including support for telehealth and rural broadband, a key priority pushed by Palazzo

Provides $13 billion in support for U.S. agriculture, benefitting seafood producers in South Mississippi

In August, Palazzo penned a letter to House and Senate leadership outlining key priorities he believed should be included in additional relief packages.

Release from Congressman Steven Palazzo.