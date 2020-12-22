Congressional leaders have reached an agreement on a $900 billion COVID-19 relief package that is also tied into a $1.4 trillion spending bill that funds the federal government through the end of the fiscal year in September 2021.

The latest round of pandemic stimulus funding was hailed as “another major rescue package for the American people” by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R). Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D) said the deal was far from perfect and vowed to push for another round of relief when President-elect Joe Biden was sworn in. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D) echoed Schumer’s thoughts, saying it would be easier to get another package done with Biden in the White House.

Republicans sought to provide liability protections for schools and businesses operating during the pandemic but Democrats blocked those efforts. On the flip side, Democrats wanted state and local funds to bail out governments but those provisions were sidelined.

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann has made some changes to his committee assignments for members before the 2021 Legislative session. There were no chairman or vice-chair changes in the most recent moves, only committee members.

MSDH daily COVID-19 report

Today MSDH is reporting 1,167 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 2 deaths, and 233 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 195,500, with 4,411 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/KkDkMLwbjg — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) December 21, 2020

The mainstream media, even in Mississippi, is content with generating copious amounts of left-leaning clickbait.

The media outlet Mississippi Today is taking that to a new level using nearly $8 million of tax deductible cash dumped into the platform since its inception.

Long-time Capitol reporter Bobby Harrison has once again carried out the bidding of his multi-millionaire donors by releasing a hit piece targeting the state’s Attorney General, Secretary of State and Governor over the Presidential election. And it serves as yet another poignant example of why those in office will not offer comment to or cooperate with Mississippi Today on stories.

The Joint Legislative PEER Committee has released its report titled A Review of Mississippi’s School Recognition Program.

The report says that since the creation of the School Recognition Program, the Legislature has appropriated a total of $98.6 million to fund the financial awards to public schools.

Because statewide assessments were not administered in the spring of 2020 to determine accountability ratings for the 2020-2021 school year and because schools were allowed to retain their accountability ratings from the 2019-2020 school year, the Legislature will not have up-to-date accountability ratings on which to appropriate funds for the School Recognition Program to be distributed during FY 2022.

Reeves family brings cheer to MS Children’s Hospital

Elee and I got to bring a little cheer to kids in Mississippi’s Children’s Hospital, delivering gift bags for their families this morning. The First Lady led the effort! Honored to have a partner in leadership with such a heart for the people we work for. pic.twitter.com/366wt3ljPT — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) December 21, 2020

Today State Auditor Shad White announced Special Agents from his office have arrested Larry Ross, Tax Collector of Alcorn County, after he was indicted for two counts of embezzlement and one count of making a fraudulent statement by a local grand jury. Upon his arrest, Ross was issued a demand letter showing he owes $69,155.23 to taxpayers in Alcorn County. This amount includes interest and investigative expenses.

In addition to ensuring property taxes are collected appropriately, the Alcorn County Tax Collector’s office under Ross is responsible for the sale of vehicle license tags. Ross allegedly embezzled from the county by taking cash he obtained from recycling unused vehicle license tags. He also allegedly took cash from fees collected by the office. Investigators also found evidence Ross created and signed fraudulent bills of sale as Tax Collector. From March 2012 through March 2020, Ross purportedly embezzled $2,689.58 from Alcorn County.

WJTV – Mississippi Insight Dec 12: Rep. Robert Johnson & Mayor George Flaggs

Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill says she wants another four years to lead the city.

The incumbent announced her re-election bid today.

Spruill is touting her plans to improve the city’s infrastructure, parks, and beautification efforts.