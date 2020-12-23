President Trump could veto COVID deal

President Donald Trump is considering a veto of the COVID-19 package over the inclusion of billions in unnecessary spending and foreign aid. He wants Congress to cut the waste and increase the individual payments from $600 to $2,000, and more.

Governor Tate Reeves announced additional COVID-19 measures in an effort to keep Mississippians safe during this holiday season. The Executive Orders that are in place are set to expire on Friday, January 15th, 2021…

…These counties that are being added today have also met the specific criteria to be placed under a mask mandate:

Benton, George, Greene, Hancock, Humphreys, Jasper, Leake, Newton, Pike, Quitman, Smith, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Walthall, Warren, Wayne and Wilkinson Counties

As of now, 78 of Mississippi’s 82 counties are under mask mandates. While this holiday season is coming up, please remember to social distance, keep gatherings small, and wear your mask.

MSDH daily COVID-19 reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 2,191 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 79 deaths, and 234 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 197,691, with 4,490 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/G1nOVfLDhc — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) December 22, 2020

Former 3rd District Congressman and attorney Gregg Harper joined Y’all Politics on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the U.S. House Ethics Committee’s inquiry into 4th District Congressman Steven Palazzo’s campaign spending.

Harper, a former member of the House Ethics Committee, is representing Palazzo in the proceedings.

The Legislative PEER Committee released its report titled 2020 Statutory Review of Mississippi’s Education Scholarship Account Program.

According to the report, in Fiscal Years 2019 and 2020, the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) disbursed only 71% ($5.5 million) of education scholarship funds available, while 29% ($2.2 million) lapsed and was returned to the State Treasury.

The ESA program’s net added expense to the state for FY 2019 and FY 2020 was approximately $1 million and $2.1 million, respectively.

Southern District Transportation Commissioner Tom King joined Y’all Politics on Tuesday to give a recap of the work the Mississippi Department of Transportation has overseen in 2020 as well as to give a look ahead into the New Year.

Commissioner King expressed the need for more funding from the Mississippi Legislature, but said the state lottery has been a big help to MDOT.

Palazzo: DESCEND Act heading to President for signature

After passing the House & Senate, @realDonaldTrump is set to sign our bill, the DESCEND Act, into law. The legislation will reduce the waste of reef fish in the Gulf of Mexico and improve fisheries management for our region. More details: https://t.co/WW4CH6XXhZ pic.twitter.com/92rY4m424d — Cong. Steven Palazzo (@CongPalazzo) December 22, 2020

The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) will begin its Christmas holiday enforcement period Wednesday at 12:01 a.m.

The period runs through Sunday.

MHP conducts similar enforcement periods throughout the year for major holidays, such as Memorial Day.

During these holiday enforcement periods, MHP uses all available troopers to combat speeding and remove impaired drivers from state highways.

On Tuesday morning, Joey Fillingane of the state’s 41st district strongly implied that if the House Ethics Committee proves Palazzo has been, in fact, misspending campaign funds, he will look to fill Palazzo’s spot in the United States House of Representatives.

“I don’t want to get ahead of the story here, but I am certainly anxiously awaiting to see what the House Ethics Committee does,” Fillingane said. “I’ve supported [Palazzo] for many years against Gene Taylor and making sure that is a conservative, Republican seat, which it should be and continue to be…Suffice to say, we need a congressman from South Mississippi that is above reproach and a conservative who actually shows up and does the job and doesn’t get caught up in other things.”…

…“If you’re spending $160,000 on your ex-wife’s CPA firm…and you’re paying potentially for your house note and things like that out of your campaign fund, those are serious allegations, and I think they’re going to need some serious answers,” Fillingane said.