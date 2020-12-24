The Mississippi Senate will add Room 409, the second largest committee room, to its webcasted spaces during the 2021 Legislative Session.

In May, the Senate began webcasting meetings in Room 216, the former Mississippi Supreme Court chambers where most committee business is conducted on the Senate side of the Capitol. The COVID pandemic accelerated the timeline for bringing committee rooms online.

MSDH daily COVID-19 report

Today MSDH is reporting 2,634 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 43 deaths, and 238 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 200,325, with 4,533 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/1ZZjmLJdbh — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) December 23, 2020

Guest supports Cruz’s call for POTUS to submit Iran, Paris deals as treaties

I fully support this move. Great idea! https://t.co/Ypy4EWMq31 — Congressman Michael Guest (@RepMichaelGuest) December 22, 2020

Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced the successful payout of $7,697,012 to Mississippi agriculture producers through funds provided by the Mississippi Agriculture Stabilization Act (MASA) under the CARES Act.

“I am proud to announce that the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce has been able to directly distribute over $7.6 million to our agriculture producers across the state who have struggled during the pandemic this year,” said Commissioner Gipson. “I want to thank Governor Tate Reeves, Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann, House Speaker Philip Gunn, State Senate Agriculture Chairman Chuck Younger and House of Representatives Agriculture Chairman Bill Pigott for their work on this endeavor.”

Wicker recognizes Ingalls for latest Coast Guard Cutter

A great end to 2020 for Mississippi's talented shipbuilders! The @USCG's newest Legend-class national security cutter departed from @HIIndustries Ingalls shipyard today. It is the most technologically advanced ship in the fleet. pic.twitter.com/2RhtZ9Avsx — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) December 22, 2020

President Donald J. Trump granted Full Pardons to 15 individuals and commuted part or all of the sentences of an additional 5 individuals.

