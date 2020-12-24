YP – Hosemann: Meetings in Two Largest Senate Committee Rooms to be Webcasted in the 2021 Session

The Mississippi Senate will add Room 409, the second largest committee room, to its webcasted spaces during the 2021 Legislative Session.

In May, the Senate began webcasting meetings in Room 216, the former Mississippi Supreme Court chambers where most committee business is conducted on the Senate side of the Capitol.  The COVID pandemic accelerated the timeline for bringing committee rooms online.

MSDH daily COVID-19 report

Guest supports Cruz’s call for POTUS to submit Iran, Paris deals as treaties

YP – Ag Commissioner Gipson Announces Successful Payout of MASA Funds to MS Agriculture Producers

Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced the successful payout of $7,697,012 to Mississippi agriculture producers through funds provided by the Mississippi Agriculture Stabilization Act (MASA) under the CARES Act.

“I am proud to announce that the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce has been able to directly distribute over $7.6 million to our agriculture producers across the state who have struggled during the pandemic this year,” said Commissioner Gipson. “I want to thank Governor Tate Reeves, Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann, House Speaker Philip Gunn, State Senate Agriculture Chairman Chuck Younger and House of Representatives Agriculture Chairman Bill Pigott for their work on this endeavor.”

Wicker recognizes Ingalls for latest Coast Guard Cutter

President Trump issues pardons, commutations

President Donald J. Trump granted Full Pardons to 15 individuals and commuted part or all of the sentences of an additional 5 individuals.

See the full list here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR