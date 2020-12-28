Congressman Steven Palazzo (MS-4) released the following statement today after voting to override a presidential veto of the recently-passed National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which included his legislation, the Coast Guard Retirement Parity Act.

“From day one, as your member of Congress, my number one constitutional responsibility has been to provide for the common defense of this nation, and I do believe this year’s NDAA accomplishes that. While I understand and share the President’s concern related to Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, I do not believe the annual defense bill is the right place to address this issue. But I do believe this issue needs to be addressed by Congress,” Palazzo said.

“As both an active National Guard member and Marine veteran with three decades of service, I know our men and women in uniform must remain lethal and ready to respond, which is why I believe it is critical to give them the tools and resources they need to accomplish their mission and return home safely to their loved ones.”

Release from Congressman Steven Palazzo.