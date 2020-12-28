State Representative Dana Criswell, a Republican representing House District 6, joined Y’all Politics on Monday to talk about the formation of the Mississippi Freedom Caucus and what that means in terms of policy setting in the state Legislature heading into the 2021 session next week.

The Freedom Caucus issued a release recently displeased with the COVID-19 relief and federal spending packages, saying that they were disappointed with the Mississippi Senators and Congressmen who voted for the bill.

You can watch the full interview below.