Today, U.S. Rep. Bennie G. Thompson released the following statement after the passage of H.R. 9051, Caring for Americans with Supplemental Help Act of 2020.

“I emphatically voted in support of the CASH Act today,” said Rep. Thompson. “I returned to Washington with my congressional colleagues to vote on the House’s stand-alone bill to increase impact payments to $2,000. Americans are in desperate need of financial assistance. Democrats have repeatedly called for bigger checks for months but were met with Republican rejection. Now, the President has changed his mind and decided to support Democrats’ call for increasing direct payments to $2,000. I call on the Senate to pass this legislation so that we can provide relief to millions of Americas who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. With this vote on the stand-alone CASH Act, which would provide $2,000 checks for fifteen million Americans, Republicans are on record. They have a choice: either vote for this bill, or vote to deny families the relief they desperately need.”

The legislation will increase the value of the second round of economic impact payments in the recently enacted COVID relief bill from $600 per eligible member of the household to $2,000 per eligible member of the household. Additionally, the legislation provides that the second round of economic impact payments shall include non-child dependents in calculating the amount of the payment, and further provides that non-child dependents shall be included in the first round of economic impact payments as well.

Click here to read H.R. 9051, Caring for Americans with Supplemental Help Act.

