Specialty paper products company IG Design Group Americas, Inc. is expanding operations in Marshall County. The expansion is part of a project that represents a $57.41 million corporate investment and will create 300 jobs overall.

“IG Design Group’s decision to bring hundreds of new jobs to Marshall County will provide an abundance of opportunities for the area’s workforce, subsequently stimulating the local economy and building stronger communities throughout the region,” Gov. Tate Reeves said. “The state of Mississippi appreciates the IG Design Group team for once again investing in our state – especially during these challenging economic times.”

IG Design Group specializes in celebrations and craft products, including stationery, gift wrap and gift bags, and serves retailers worldwide, from design to distribution. In July, it was announced that the company was locating operations in the Chickasaw Trail Industrial Park, initially creating 35 jobs. The company leased a 554,000-square-foot facility developed by Panattoni Development, which was Phase 1 of the project. For the expansion, which is Phase 2 of the project, the company is leasing a newly constructed 338,580-square-foot addition to the facility. To accommodate future growth, the company has an option to expand the facility by an additional 338,600 square feet. The facility will house the production, warehousing and distribution of IG Design Group’s gift-wrapping products.

“We are very thankful to the Mississippi Development Authority, Marshall County and the Tennessee Valley Authority for the outstanding support provided as we continue to expand our footprint into Mississippi and into such a well-conceived development,” said Gideon Schlessinger, CEO of IG Design Group. “We know that the new facility will provide the long-term access we need to a variety of resources – a strong workforce, a business-friendly environment and superb manufacturing, distribution and logistics.”

MDA is providing assistance for equipment relocation. IG Design Group also qualifies for the Advantage Jobs Rebate Program, which provides a rebate to eligible businesses that create new jobs that exceed the average annual wage of the state or county in which the company locates or expands. Marshall County and the TVA also are assisting with the project.

“Marshall County’s economic growth in recent years has been remarkable, with numerous industry-leading companies, such as IG Design Group, investing significantly in their operations and creating hundreds of new opportunities for the area’s workforce,” said MDA Interim Director John Rounsaville. “This type of outstanding growth can be attributed to the talented leadership of the Marshall County Industrial Development Authority, Marshall County Board of Supervisors and the Tennessee Valley Authority. Working with MDA, their hard work is reaping numerous benefits for the residents of Marshall County and their local communities.”

“Marshall county welcomes this great investment IG Design Group is making in our county. We are committed to assisting IG in order to ensure they are successful for many years to come,” said Marshall County Board of Supervisors President Keith Taylor. “This announcement represents many great career opportunities for our community and area residents. We appreciate the partnership and support provided by the Mississippi Development Authority and Tennessee Valley Authority.”

“TVA and Northcentral Electric Cooperative congratulate IG Design Group on its decision to expand operations, creating hundreds of new jobs and investment in Marshall County,” said TVA Senior Vice President of Economic Development John Bradley. “Helping to foster job opportunities in the Valley is fundamental to TVA’s mission of service and we are proud to partner with Marshall County Industrial Development Authority, Marshall County, and Mississippi Development Authority to help further that mission and support IG Design Group’s continued business success in the Valley.”

IG Design Group plans to fill the 300 jobs by May 2022.

12/29/2020