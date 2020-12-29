SNAP households that have been certified based on meeting income and resource requirements are eligible to receive the supplement benefits. These households will receive benefit supplements up to the maximum benefit amount, based on household size. For example, the maximum benefit for a 2-person household is $355. A 2-person household authorized to receive $200 for the month will receive an additional $155, the total maximum amount the household could receive.

SNAP households already certified to receive the maximum benefit amount for this month will not receive an additional supplement. For example, a 2-person household authorized to receive the maximum amount of $355 will not receive an additional supplement in August.