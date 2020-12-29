Nolan Mettetal, a former State Senator and State Representative, passed away early Monday morning at the age of 75 following a battle with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

“He is not suffering anymore and can breathe now without all of the terrible masks,” his wife posted on Facebook. “We were all there holding his hand as he took his last breathe.”

Mettetal served 16 years in the Mississippi State Senate from 1996 to 2012 representing District 10 before serving 2 terms in the Mississippi House of Representatives, also representing District 10.

He did not seek re-election in 2019, saying then it was time for someone else to serve.

Today MSDH is reporting 1,701 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 28 deaths, and 235 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 208,089, with 4,634 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/kt1GW7A4uZ — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) December 28, 2020

The Mississippi Freedom Caucus, comprised of five members in the state House of Representatives, issued a release critical of the Magnolia State’s federal delegation over their votes for the recent COVID-19 relief and omnibus government spending package passed by Congress last week.

“Mississippi’s Senators and Representatives in DC (except for Rep. Trent Kelly) have failed the people of Mississippi,” the release states. “They have abandoned the conservative principles for which the people elected them to uphold, and have sold our children’s future and the stability of our nation for the fleeting approval of Democrats and liberals. The Mississippi Freedom Caucus is disappointed in their actions and their lack of understanding of basic conservative principles.”

Members of the Freedom Caucus are Republican state representatives Chris Brown (HD 20), Dana Criswell (HD 6), Dan Eubanks (HD 25), Steve Hopkins (HD 7), and Brady Williamson (HD 10).

Republican State Representative Jeffrey Guice (HD 114) has announced that he will run for Mayor of Ocean Springs during the 2021 municipal election. He is the second sitting legislator in Jackson County who has announced a run for a mayoral seat next year.

State Representative Jeramey Anderson (HD 110) announced in November that he would vie for the Mayor of Moss Point as a Democrat.

The Ocean Springs mayoral seat is currently held by Shea Dobson, also a Republican. Dobson defeated longtime Democrat Mayor Connie Moran in the 2017 cycle, pulling off an upset win few imagined possible at the time. Dobson was a 30 year old political newcomer facing the seasoned Moran twice his age.

Today, U.S. Rep. Bennie G. Thompson released the following statement after the passage of H.R. 9051, Caring for Americans with Supplemental Help Act of 2020.

“I emphatically voted in support of the CASH Act today,” said Rep. Thompson. “I returned to Washington with my congressional colleagues to vote on the House’s stand-alone bill to increase impact payments to $2,000. Americans are in desperate need of financial assistance. Democrats have repeatedly called for bigger checks for months but were met with Republican rejection. Now, the President has changed his mind and decided to support Democrats’ call for increasing direct payments to $2,000. I call on the Senate to pass this legislation so that we can provide relief to millions of Americas who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. With this vote on the stand-alone CASH Act, which would provide $2,000 checks for fifteen million Americans, Republicans are on record. They have a choice: either vote for this bill, or vote to deny families the relief they desperately need.”

Congressman Steven Palazzo (MS-4) today issued the following statement after voting against a $1,400 increase for direct economic stimulus payments that were included in the recent coronavirus relief package that was passed by Congress and signed by President Trump.

“There is no doubt that many Americans are suffering. For months, I have said that the passage of COVID relief should be the top priority of this Congress. Still, time and time again, Nancy Pelosi has come up with partisan proposals that do little to nothing to address our economy and jobs. The relief package signed by President Trump is the result of a great deal of work between the White House and congressional leadership,” Palazzo said.

Congressman Steven Palazzo (MS-4) released the following statement today after voting to override a presidential veto of the recently-passed National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which included his legislation, the Coast Guard Retirement Parity Act.

“From day one, as your member of Congress, my number one constitutional responsibility has been to provide for the common defense of this nation, and I do believe this year’s NDAA accomplishes that. While I understand and share the President’s concern related to Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, I do not believe the annual defense bill is the right place to address this issue. But I do believe this issue needs to be addressed by Congress,” Palazzo said.

A Mississippi court issues summonses in the state’s lawsuit against the People’s Republic of China.

In May, Attorney General Lynn Fitch, in her capacity representing the state, filed suit against the nation and other parties seeking recovery “for the enormous loss of life, human suffering and economic turmoil experienced by all Mississippians from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The case was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi.