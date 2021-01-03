Former member of the House of Representatives Gary Staples passed away on Saturday, January 2, 2021. He was 80 years old when he died.

According to a post made by his son Grant Staples, on the former Representative’s Facebook page, he passed away peacefully at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday. Staples had been struggling after a diagnosis of bladder cancer in the spring of 2020. Most recently, he was being treated in the ICU.