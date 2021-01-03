Former member of the House of Representatives Gary Staples passed away on Saturday, January 2, 2021. He was 80 years old when he died.
According to a post made by his son Grant Staples, on the former Representative’s Facebook page, he passed away peacefully at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday. Staples had been struggling after a diagnosis of bladder cancer in the spring of 2020. Most recently, he was being treated in the ICU.
Staples was originally elected to the House of Representatives in 2004 to serve District 88. He served until he was defeated by current Representative Ramona Blackledge in the Republican primary in August of 2019.
He served as the Vice Chair of the Energy committee. He also served on the Agriculture, Appropriations, Banking and Financial Services, Public Utilities, Tourism, Universities and Colleges committees.