Hyde-Smith Sworn-In for Six-Year Term as 117th Congress Begins

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) today took the oath of office to serve all Mississippians in the United State Senate for the next six years.

Vice President Mike Pence officiated during the ceremony marking the start of the 117th Congress.

“It is a great privilege and honor to serve all Mississippians, and remain grateful for the trust of my state. The serious challenges facing our great state and nation will take dedicated commitment. I will continue to be faithful to that mission, and do everything I can to help build a stronger Mississippi and country as we overcome this global pandemic and look toward a brighter, prosperous future,” Hyde-Smith said.

Hyde-Smith’s husband Michael Smith and daughter Anna-Michael attended today’s ceremonies, which were modified to meet COVID-19 safety precautions.

Hyde-Smith is the first woman elected to represent Mississippi in Washington, D.C. Mississippi voters in November elected the former state senator and Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce to a full six-year term.

Hyde-Smith has served in the U.S. Senate since April 2018 after being appointed by then-Governor Phil Bryant to the fill the seat after U.S. Senator Thad Cochran retirement. She won a special election and runoff in November 2018 to fulfill the remaining two years of Cochran’s term.

Press Release

1/3/2021