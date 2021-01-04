Sunday, all four Mississippi Congressmen were sworn in for new terms as the 117th Congress was seated.

Soon after the swearing in of members, the vote to elect a Speaker of the House was held with Democrat Nancy Pelosi of California receiving 216 votes to retain the gavel. Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, also of California, received 209 votes, and 8 others either votes for another member, voted present or did not vote at all. Democrats hold a ten seat majority in the U.S. House and there are currently two vacancies. It is the slimmest majority in 20 years.

Congressman Bennie Thompson (MS-02), Mississippi’s lone Democrat representative, cast his vote for Pelosi for Speaker.

All three of the state’s Republican Congressmen – Trent Kelly (MS-01), Michael Guest (MS-03), and Steven Palazzo (MS-04) – voted for their caucus leader McCarthy are Speaker.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to serve the people of Mississippi for a second term in Congress,” Guest said in a release. “When I was sworn in for my first term, I made a promise to work hard every day to see that we create a brighter future for our children and grandchildren. I plan to keep that promise during my service in the 117th Congress.”

Palazzo shared a similar sentiment in his comments as he was seated for a sixth term.

“It’s a privilege to serve the families of South Mississippi in Congress. I am honored to defend our shared conservative values in Washington and will keep fighting to improve the quality of life for all South Mississippians,” Palazzo said. “I will work to strengthen and protect our military bases, support our veterans, grow our state’s top industries, rebuild our economy by supporting Mississippi-owned businesses, protect the unborn, and defend our God-given freedoms.”