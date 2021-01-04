Congressman Steven Palazzo (MS-4) today voted against the House Democrats’ Rules Package for the 117th Congress, stating concerns over provisions that remove budgetary constraints and House minority rights from the legislative process. Palazzo released the following statement expressing his deep concerns for these unprecedented moves.

“Instead of working to unify with Republicans, House Democrats’ first action in the new Congress was to strip the House minority rights by scrapping the motion to recommit. The motion to recommit is a powerful legislative tool that, since the first Congress, has given the minority party in the House the ability to propose a final change to legislation before voting to pass it. Abolishing this right is an unprecedented move and silences the voices of millions of Americans who voted for Republicans in the 2020 election.

Palazzo continued, “Speaker Pelosi’s caucus has a razor thin majority of 11 seats, and she knows her power is more limited than ever before. This move to trash the motion to recommit is clearly a way for her to maintain power and silence those who might challenge her down the road.”

During the 116th Congress, Republicans were successful at putting forth eight motion to recommit votes by offering amendments that garnered support from moderate Demcrats in the House who were concerned with their own party’s legislation.

Additionally, the proposed rule package eliminates the PAYGO rule. This rule was put in place to keep federal spending in check and ensures that the federal government does not spend more money than it has.

“It’s no secret our national debt continues to increase, and this issue cannot be lost on the new class in Congress. The PAYGO rule keeps our federal budget within reason and ensures Congress spends only the money we have,” Palazzo continued. “It’s obvious this rule elimination is paving the way for Democrats to shove their trillion-dollar-socialist proposals like the Green New Deal and Medicare for All through Congress. I am extremely disappointed by these actions and will absolutely hold House Democrats accountable for their decisions.”

Press Release

1/4/2021