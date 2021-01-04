State Rep. Charles Busby (R) joined Y’all Politics on Monday, a day before the start of the 2021 Mississippi Legislative Session, to offer some insight into what topics may be on tap in the House this year.

Busby said he expects the Legislature to get to work on Tuesday and not delay the session as was rumored.

The House Transportation Chairman also provided his thoughts on phasing out the state income tax, the possibility of an increase in the gas tax, and changes in the Mississippi Adequate Education Program (MAEP). Busby noted that the Medicaid Technical Amendments bill will be a hot topic as this is the year for its renewal.

Watch the full interview below.