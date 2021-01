State Senator Brice Wiggins joined Y’all Politics on Monday to talk about the start of the 2021 Legislative Session which gavels in tomorrow at noon at the Capitol.

Wiggins says he does not see the session being delayed as was once rumored.

The Coast lawmaker also discussed the ratification of the new Mississippi state flag, the state budget, redistricting after the 2020 Census, and the possibility of changes in the court system.

Watch the full interview below.