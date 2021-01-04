In a press conference on Monday, Governor Tate Reeves announced that Mississippians over the age of 75 will have access to the COVID-19 vaccine by next week.

“Beginning next week, Mississippians over 75 will have access to the vaccine. The following week, Mississippians over 65 will have access. We can’t afford months of analyzing and prioritizing. We need to protect the most vulnerable quickly,” said Reeves.

Executive order 1535 is still in effect until 5pm January 15th, 2021.

The following counties are currently under a county wide mask mandates after meeting the certain requirements in relation to COVID-19:

Adams, Alcorn, Amite, Attala, Benton, Bolivar, Calhoun, Carroll, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Clarke, Clay, Coahoma, Copiah, Covington, De Soto, Forrest, Franklin, George, Greene, Grenada, Hancock, Harrison, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Itawamba, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Kemper, Lafayette, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Leake, Lee, Leflore, Lincoln, Lowndes, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Monroe, Montgomery, Neshoba, Newton, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Panola, Pearl River, Perry, Pike, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Smith, Stone, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union, Walthall, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Webster, Wilkinson, Winston, Yalobusha and Yazoo Counties.

As of now, 78 of Mississippi’s 82 counties are under mask mandates.

“The most important task that we have is getting the vaccine out to the public. That is our only way out of all this,” Governor Tate Reeves said. “I still believe everyone should continue to take social distancing seriously.”

A copy of the executive order 1535 can be found here .

Today’s press conference can be watched here.