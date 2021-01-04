U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) praised enactment of the HBCU PARTNERS (Propelling Agency Relationships Towards a New Era of Results for Students) Act, legislation they cosponsored to strengthen partnerships between federal agencies and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

“Mississippi’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities prepare thousands of young people for success,” said Wicker. “Greater engagement between federal agencies and HBCUs will help these institutions strengthen their impact on their communities. I am glad that the HBCU PARTNERS Act is now law.”

“I look forward to Mississippi’s HBCUs growing stronger as federal agencies more actively coordinate with them. This new law will energize that process and give new generations opportunities to excel and reach their full potential,” Hyde-Smith said. “I commend President Trump for his support of HBCUs and for being the impetus behind this legislation.”

President Trump signed the HBCU PARTNERS Act into law on Dec. 31. The measure, introduced by Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) requires federal agencies to undertake annual planning and coordination of efforts to support and expand HBCU participation in relevant federal grants and programs. The law builds on the President’s 2017 executive order on HBCUs.

The HBCU PARTNERS Act codifies the President’s Board of Advisors on HBCUs to give these institutions an avenue to promote priorities and policy concerns within the federal government. It also strengthens transparency requirements of existing law by requiring agencies to track progress in HBCU participation and share that information with Congress.

Press Release

1/4/2021