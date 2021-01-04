U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) today took the oath of office to serve all Mississippians in the United State Senate for the next six years.

Vice President Mike Pence officiated during the ceremony marking the start of the 117th Congress.

“It is a great privilege and honor to serve all Mississippians, and remain grateful for the trust of my state. The serious challenges facing our great state and nation will take dedicated commitment. I will continue to be faithful to that mission, and do everything I can to help build a stronger Mississippi and country as we overcome this global pandemic and look toward a brighter, prosperous future,” Hyde-Smith said.

Congressman Thompson refers to President Trump as “Cheating Cheeto”

The “Cheating Cheeto” is having a difficult time accepting his defeat. https://t.co/e8pDHO08Cm — Bennie G. Thompson (@BennieGThompson) January 3, 2021

Former member of the House of Representatives Gary Staples passed away on Saturday, January 2, 2021. He was 80 years old when he died.

According to a post made by his son Grant Staples, on the former Representative’s Facebook page, he passed away peacefully at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday. Staples had been struggling after a diagnosis of bladder cancer in the spring of 2020. Most recently, he was being treated in the ICU.

MSDH daily COVID-19 reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 1,784 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 32 deaths, and 234 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 222,061, with 4,871 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/fdY79iIZZI — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) January 3, 2021

The Federal Communications Commission announced today it has appointed Mississippi Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley to the Federal-State Joint Board on Universal Service. Presley will become one of four state commissioners from around the nation to serve on the board, which makes recommendations regarding billions in spending from the Universal Service Fund.

“I am honored to have been selected to serve on the FCC’s Federal-State Joint Board on Universal Service,” said Commissioner Presley. “As a state, Mississippi has benefitted tremendously from the funds administered by this board, including the nearly half a billion dollars awarded earlier in December. As our state is working toward a broadband boom for its citizens, I look forward to working with my federal and state counterparts on this vital issue for our nation. I especially appreciate the bipartisan support for my nomination. Broadband expansion is vital to America’s interest and we must all work hard to connect every home in this nation to world-class telecommunications services.”

Trump approves Reeves’ Zeta assistance request

I want to thank President Trump for approving my request for public and individual assistance for those impacted by Hurricane Zeta. Homeowners, local governments, and business owners in the declared counties can start the new year rebuilding from this storm. — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) January 1, 2021

“I cannot vote to certify the results of an election in certain states that millions of Americans and I do not wholeheartedly trust,” said Congressman Steven Palazzo in a statement to WLOX News. “States cannot bypass their legislature to alter election processes, nor can they violate the laws already in place to safeguard the election. It’s unacceptable to have ballots accepted after statute allows, those ballots should be deemed fraudulent or void.