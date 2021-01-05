Today, Governor Tate Reeves announced that Anne Hall Brashier will serve as the Policy Director in the governor’s office. Brashier brings a wealth of experience from state and federal government, and a passion for the issues facing the state of Mississippi.

“Anne Hall Brashier is a capable leader with a sharp mind and unbeatable spirit. She has already proved invaluable in our work, and I have no doubt that she will accomplish great things for the people of Mississippi in this role,” said Governor Tate Reeves.

Brashier joined the governor’s staff upon his election in 2019, as Deputy Policy Director. She previously served under Senator Thad Cochran—executing policy and legislative efforts on appropriations, defense, homeland security, and foreign policy. She also served as Deputy Chief of Staff to Representative Trent Kelley and as Military Legislative Assistant to Senator Thom Tillis. A native of Indianola, she earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Mississippi and her Masters of Science from the United States Air Force Air Command and Staff College.

