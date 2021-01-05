In a press conference on Monday, Governor Tate Reeves announced that Mississippians over the age of 75 will have access to the COVID-19 vaccine by next week.

“Beginning next week, Mississippians over 75 will have access to the vaccine. The following week, Mississippians over 65 will have access. We can’t afford months of analyzing and prioritizing. We need to protect the most vulnerable quickly,” said Reeves.

MSDH releases COVID vaccination plan

Mississippi is currently in Phase 1a, vaccinating long-term facilities and healthcare personnel, including physicians, nurses, and clinical staff. More about vaccinations and qualifying at https://t.co/6d0RrDgd8y pic.twitter.com/m9TA0avj80 — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) January 4, 2021

Speaker of the House Philip Gunn said when lawmakers gavel in on Tuesday, January 5 they plan to move forward with work as usual. This comes despite comments from Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann that there should be a delay due to increased COVID-19 numbers.

“Our plan is to move forward. I recognize that the Lt. Governor has floated the idea. I respect his opinion and I obviously work closely with him, have had conversations with him about that but I have not heard from any of my legislators except one, who wants to do that. I have not heard from any Senator that wants to do that,” said Gunn on Supertalk Radio. He went on to add that all House members he has spoken with want to move forward with session.

MSDH daily COVID-19 reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 1,616 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 13 deaths, and 235 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 223,677, with 4,884 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/siRPZBABgB — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) January 4, 2021

YP – State Rep. Charles Busby talks gas tax, MAEP with Y’all Politics ahead of 2021 Legislative session

State Rep. Charles Busby (R) joined Y’all Politics on Monday, a day before the start of the 2021 Mississippi Legislative Session, to offer some insight into what topics may be on tap in the House this year.

State Senator Brice Wiggins joined Y’all Politics on Monday to talk about the start of the 2021 Legislative Session which gavels in tomorrow at noon at the Capitol.

National media types simply do not understand Mississippi politics.

Truth be told, there aren’t a ton of people outside of Mississippi that do. Few know the how and why of politics here in the Magnolia State.

Yet, the national media and activist Democrats buoyed by their infatuation with the left’s insistence on viewing every issue through the lens of skin color are determined to cause an upheaval in Mississippi.

And what’s more, it appears some in the Mississippi Democratic Party are taking the bait.

The Mississippi Senate Democratic Caucus released their 2021 Legislative Priorities on Monday. Lawmakers are set to head back to the capitol on Tuesday, January 5.

2021 is an unprecedented time for Mississippi. We must recover from both the coronavirus health pandemic and the economic one. Mississippi is losing population. We are one-fifth of the way through the 21st Century, and Mississippi needs to plan for the future. While changing the state flag was a positive step forward, that historic action should be the first of many steps in achieving the long-term goals in our state. We need to make our state the type of place people want to live in. Mississippians want good schools, good hospitals, good roads, and good paying jobs. As Senate Democrats, we are committed to supporting and crafting policies that will improve Mississippi for all citizens and that will address the long-term needs of the state. What we do today will determine the Mississippi our children will live in tomorrow.

The list of Republican U.S. Senators and Congressmen planning to object to the certification of Joe Biden’s Presidential victory on January 6th is growing by the day.

The effort to back President Donald Trump’s call for an election investigation namely in a handful of states began with Rep. Mo Brooks in Alabama and was largely dismissed. But last week Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri and Senator Ted Cruz of Texas enlisted nearly a dozen of their colleagues to offer objections while the tally in the U.S. House is rumored to be near a hundred or so at this time.

Soon after the swearing in of members, the vote to elect a Speaker of the House was held with Democrat Nancy Pelosi of California receiving 216 votes to retain the gavel. Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, also of California, received 209 votes, and 8 others either votes for another member, voted present or did not vote at all. Democrats hold a ten seat majority in the U.S. House and there are currently two vacancies. It is the slimmest majority in 20 years.

Congressman Bennie Thompson (MS-02), Mississippi’s lone Democrat representative, cast his vote for Pelosi for Speaker.

All three of the state’s Republican Congressmen – Trent Kelly (MS-01), Michael Guest (MS-03), and Steven Palazzo (MS-04) – voted for their caucus leader McCarthy are Speaker.

U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) praised enactment of the HBCU PARTNERS (Propelling Agency Relationships Towards a New Era of Results for Students) Act, legislation they cosponsored to strengthen partnerships between federal agencies and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

“Mississippi’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities prepare thousands of young people for success,” said Wicker. “Greater engagement between federal agencies and HBCUs will help these institutions strengthen their impact on their communities. I am glad that the HBCU PARTNERS Act is now law.”

“I look forward to Mississippi’s HBCUs growing stronger as federal agencies more actively coordinate with them. This new law will energize that process and give new generations opportunities to excel and reach their full potential,” Hyde-Smith said. “I commend President Trump for his support of HBCUs and for being the impetus behind this legislation.”

Three veteran justices of the Mississippi Supreme Court took the oath of office Monday to begin new, eight-year terms.

Chief Justice Mike Randolph, Presiding Justice Leslie D. King and Justice Josiah Dennis Coleman will fill their respective seats for eight-year terms.