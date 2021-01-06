When a violent mob broke into the Capitol building, they did more than breach the barriers of House and Senate chambers. They breached the barriers of our Constitution and the Republic for which it stands.

The scale and symbolic significance of this attack are new and profoundly troubling. But it is also the culmination of several disturbing trends. For months now, we have witnessed a degradation of public order — mobs roaming city streets, unpunished; an effort to take over and firebomb a federal courthouse in Portland, unpunished; delegates attacked on the streets of Washington after the Republican convention, unpunished. And now this, far worse than anything that came before.

One photograph captures this appalling collapse of law and constitutional order. It shows a thug in the Senate chamber, sitting in the chair where, only a few hours earlier, the Vice President of the United States was presiding over the acceptance of electoral votes, confirming Joe Biden’s election as president. That image carried a message. For a moment at least, the rioting mob was in charge.

That cannot stand.

As the rioters and thugs occupied the Capitol, as our nation cried out for the calm voice of legitimate authority, President Trump said nothing for hours beyond an anodyne tweet (sent at 1:38 p.m.), ‘Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!’ That wasn’t enough. What was needed was a blunt condemnation of violent protests, many of whom were Trump loyalists. The President hesitated to issue it. Later in the afternoon, he stood before the cameras and urged supporters to ‘go home’. But he added, once again, that the election had been ‘stolen’.