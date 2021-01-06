Citing Constituent Concerns, Miss. Senator Says She “Cannot in Good Conscience Support Certification”

Following violence and destruction at the U.S. Capitol that disrupted congressional proceedings, U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) issued the following statement regarding her decision to oppose certification of the Electoral College vote of the 2020 presidential election:

“The American democratic process is working despite the unacceptable violence and destruction at the U.S. Capitol today. The mobs will not stop the Senate from fulfilling its constitutional duty.

“I promised to represent the people of Mississippi and the certification process gives me an opportunity to use my vote to voice their concerns. I have followed the proceedings after the 2020 presidential election and heard from many Mississippians who are troubled by the conduct of the election in various states and the eventual outcome.

“I, along with my constituents, are alarmed with the erosion of integrity of the electoral process. The people I represent do not believe the presidential election was constitutional and cannot accept the Electoral College decision; therefore, I cannot in good conscience support certification.

“I firmly believe in our Constitution, the rule of law, and the importance of full faith in the integrity of our elections. We, as a nation, must do everything we can to protect and restore confidence in the electoral process.”

Release from Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith