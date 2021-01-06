State Representative Jeramey Anderson issued a press release on Tuesday following the Mississippi House vote to codify the new state flag saying that while he is proud of the accomplishment of changing the flag “this is by no means a cure-all solution for the racial tension and the lack of equality we face around the state.”

Anderson, a Democrat representing House District 110, said the state must continue to work towards equity in education, police reform, voting and election reform, and criminal justice reform.

“Still far too many Mississippians in black and brown communities aren’t afforded the equitable economic opportunities and upward mobility,” Anderson said in the release.

He says the flag change, while a significant win, is “just the first step.”

First floor vote of the session, voted in favor of codifying the 2020 referendum results to remove the confederate themed Mississippi State flag and replace it with a new design. See my full statement following the vote on House Bill 1 to approve the results below. #msleg pic.twitter.com/x4rEiIK6Q8 — Rep. Jeramey Anderson (@jerameyanderson) January 5, 2021

Anderson announced in November 2020 that he would be running for Mayor of Moss Point this spring. He won a special election in 2013 to fill the unexpired term of former State Rep. Billy Broomfield. He beat another former mayor to win the legislative seat. Anderson went on to win reelection to the House in 2015 and 2019. In 2018, Anderson ran unsuccessfully for the 4th Congressional District challenging Republican incumbent Steven Palazzo, losing by nearly 40 points to the Congressman.