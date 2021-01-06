**This is a developing story. Y’all Politics will provide updates as they are received both here and across our social media platforms.**

On Wednesday, protestors in Washington D.C. entered into the United States Capitol building as House and Senate members were in the process of voting to certify the Presidential Electoral College results from the November 2020 election.

BREAKING: Protesters are on the Senate floor now: pic.twitter.com/k4Q0ln8pZs — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) January 6, 2021

As individuals entered the Capitol the House and Senate floors were put on lock down and members were either evacuated or moved to a safe location. Hours into the siege, it was reported that shots were fired inside the Capitol and damage had been done to the building. There has been no official confirmation of any casualties at time of publication, but news reports indicate that at least one person has been shot and members of the Capitol Police have been injured.

According to the Washington Post the National Guard has been activated to assist Capitol officers as the protest continues inside and outside the Capitol, though the crowd appears to be dispersing at this time.

The Mayor of D.C. has initiated a 6:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. curfew for the city as police work to contain the Capitol breach. Mayor Muriel Bowser said no one other than essential personnel would be allowed outdoors in the city.

BREAKING: Senate Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) confirmed moments ago that shots have been fired inside the U.S. Capitol Building. McCarthy did not say by whom. At least one person has reportedly been carried out of the building on a stretcher. pic.twitter.com/rTSVGiK1W3 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 6, 2021

During the coverage, ABC News confirmed a pipe bomb was found at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., and was safely detonated by law enforcement officials.

BREAKING: ABC News confirms a pipe bomb was found at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC and was safely detonated by law enforcement officials. — Tony Morrison • ABC News (@THETonyMorrison) January 6, 2021

Senators, Congressmen, elected officials from Mississippi and the President all took to social media to alert the public of their thoughts of the protestors and their current safety.

To everyone who has asked, I am safe. I thank the brave men and women of the U.S. Capitol Police and federal law enforcement for their work to bring this lawlessness and violence in the Capitol building to an end. — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) January 6, 2021

Thank you for the messages of concern. My staff & I are safe. Whatever frustrations any American may have, violence & destruction in the US Capitol, the seat of our democratic government, is unacceptable. I’m grateful for @CapitolPolice & those working to stabilize the situation. — U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (@SenHydeSmith) January 6, 2021

Update from Congressman Palazzo at the U.S. Capitol… https://t.co/9VNqd59gid — Yall Politics (@MSyallpolitics) January 6, 2021

My staff & I are safe. I want to thank everyone for your prayers & concerns. Violence & threats against our democracy cannot be tolerated. Please continue to pray for law enforcement officers as they seek a peaceful resolution to this situation & continue to pray for our nation. — Congressman Michael Guest (@RepMichaelGuest) January 6, 2021

Please keep protests peaceful and lawful. I condemn all acts of violence. #MS01 — Trent Kelly (@RepTrentKelly) January 6, 2021

Locked in Capitol and securing face mask for members. — Bennie G. Thompson (@BennieGThompson) January 6, 2021

Political violence is always wrong. Law and order must win over mob rule. The country we love desperately needs prayer and God’s protection. — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) January 6, 2021

The @MSGOP strongly condemns the violence and rioting at the U.S. Capitol. It is inexcusable and an affront to the dignity of the nation we love. https://t.co/LmRlsC5iNU — Mississippi GOP (@MSGOP) January 6, 2021

President-elect Biden also took to social media, saying this was an assault on democracy that the U.S. has never seen before. He called on President Donald Trump to demand an end to this siege by fulfilling his oath.