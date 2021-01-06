**This is a developing story. Y’all Politics will provide updates as they are received both here and across our social media platforms.**

On Wednesday, protestors in Washington D.C. entered into the United States Capitol building as House and Senate members were in the process of voting to certify the Presidential Electoral College results from the November 2020 election.

As individuals entered the Capitol the House and Senate floors were put on lock down and members were either evacuated or moved to a safe location. Hours into the siege, it was reported that shots were fired inside the Capitol and damage had been done to the building. There has been no official confirmation of any casualties at time of publication, but news reports indicate that at least one person has been shot and members of the Capitol Police have been injured.

According to the Washington Post the National Guard has been activated to assist Capitol officers as the protest continues inside and outside the Capitol, though the crowd appears to be dispersing at this time.

The Mayor of D.C. has initiated a 6:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. curfew for the city as police work to contain the Capitol breach. Mayor Muriel Bowser said no one other than essential personnel would be allowed outdoors in the city.

During the coverage, ABC News confirmed a pipe bomb was found at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., and was safely detonated by law enforcement officials.

Senators, Congressmen, elected officials from Mississippi and the President all took to social media to alert the public of their thoughts of the protestors and their current safety.

President-elect Biden also took to social media, saying this was an assault on democracy that the U.S. has never seen before. He called on President Donald Trump to demand an end to this siege by fulfilling his oath.

