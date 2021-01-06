State Senator Scott Delano (R) says lawmakers are working hard to ensure COVID-19 safety protocols moving into the 2021 Legislative Session.

“That’s going to take a little bit of time to get use to,” said DeLano. “I expect that there will be guidance from leadership that will want us to get busy and working as quickly as we can on our general bills and making sure they get filed but they’re probably going to want us to do that from our offices.”

YP – MS Senate Democrats talk priorities

Lawmakers are moments away from gaveling in for the 2021 Legislative Session. One of the first orders of business is expected to be the ratification of the new "In God We Trust" state flag. @SenDTSimmons comments on this historical change for the state. #msleg #msstateflag pic.twitter.com/VW4LF4Lusl — Yall Politics (@MSyallpolitics) January 5, 2021

Qualifying for Municipal Elections in Mississippi opened Monday and runs through February 5th.

The Mississippi Republican Party expanded its reach into cities and towns during the 2017 cycle, seating more Republicans in City Halls across the state than ever before. This was largely due to targeted outreach in communities where voters routinely supported Republicans in state and national elections by a greater margin, making voting for Republicans on the local level a natural fit.

Mississippi Democrats are against the wall in many areas, having lost even more local officials through party switching since the 2017 cycle at the municipal, county and state levels. Democrats have lost once firmly held seats at the local level, even in locales where the demographics would indicate a different outcome on the surface.

MSDH daily COVID-19 reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 1,767 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 91 deaths, and 227 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 225,444, with 4,975 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/QzwFbTbQLX — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) January 5, 2021

YP – MS House passes new flag bill

The House Rules committee had passed HB 1, it now heads to the floor. Here is what Speaker @PhilipGunnMS had to say about today’s legislation #msleg pic.twitter.com/YDid34bek9 — Yall Politics (@MSyallpolitics) January 5, 2021

State Rep. Anderson says new flag no cure-all solution for racial tension

First floor vote of the session, voted in favor of codifying the 2020 referendum results to remove the confederate themed Mississippi State flag and replace it with a new design. See my full statement following the vote on House Bill 1 to approve the results below. #msleg pic.twitter.com/x4rEiIK6Q8 — Rep. Jeramey Anderson (@jerameyanderson) January 5, 2021

Chief Justice Mike Randolph, Presiding Justice Leslie D. King and Justice Josiah Dennis Coleman took the oath of office on Monday, Jan. 4, to begin their new terms.

Chief Justice Randolph, the leader of the Mississippi judicial branch of government, has almost 17 years of service on the Supreme Court. He became Chief Justice on February 1, 2019. He has homes in Hattiesburg and Ocean Springs.

Presiding Justice King, of Greenville, has served on the Supreme Court for 10 years, and has 26 years of appellate experience. He previously served for16 years on the Mississippi Court of Appeals, including almost seven years as Chief Judge.

Justice Coleman, of Fentress in Choctaw County, has served on the Supreme Court for eight years.

YP – Former British Parliament member named MCPP CEO

After a slew of amicus briefs were filed with the Mississippi Supreme Court in support of Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler’s challenge of the medical marijuana Initiative 65 back in December, defenders of the referendum filed their own friend of the court briefs ahead of the court ordered deadline…

…The latest amicus briefs filed in support of the referendum’s validity and backing Watson’s position come from the following:

Americans for Prosperity (AFP)

Ashley Ann Durval, the sponsor of Initiative 65

Angie Calhoun

Physicians Zachary K. Baldwin, Justin Daniels, Timothy D. Estes, Claude Harbarger, Richard Scott Johnson, Fred Earl Kency Jr., Sharon T. LaRose, Michael Manning, Nathan McIntosh, Jule P. Miller, III, Michael L. Sanders, and Matthew B. Wesson

Medical Advocates Jessica Boykin, Christy Dunaway, and Mississippi Sickle Cell Foundation

YP – Auditor arrests former Jackson County Deputy Tax Collector

Auditor @shadwhite Arrests Former Deputy Tax Collector in Jackson County for Embezzlementhttps://t.co/B8ddrBhDky — Yall Politics (@MSyallpolitics) January 5, 2021

Congressman Michael Guest (MS-03) joined as an original cosponsor of H.R. 38 – The Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act. This legislation would validate concealed carry permits across state lines by enabling gun owners with a concealed carry permit to legally carry a firearm in other states, in accordance with those states’ laws. H.R. 38 is led by Congressman Richard Hudson (R-NC).

“This is a common-sense bill that simplifies American citizens’ Second Amendment right to bear arms,” Guest said. “If two states offer conceal carry permits, citizens of each of those states should be able to freely travel back and forth while exercising their Second Amendment right without restraint. With this legislation, we are untangling the confusing hoops that gun advocates have to jump through to feel safe as they travel.”

YP – Brashier named Governor’s Policy Director