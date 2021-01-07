Mississippi 2nd District Congressman Bennie Thompson, a Democrat, is calling for the removal of President Donald Trump ahead of the inauguration scheduled for January 20th.

Thompson in his capacity as the U.S. House Homeland Security Committee Chairman released a statement Thursday afternoon saying Trump must be removed from office immediately.

“Though it has been apparent for year, it is more clear than ever that President Trump is a direct threat to the homeland each remaining minute he is in power,” Thompson said in the statement. “He must be removed from office immediately.”

JUST IN: Chairman @BennieGThompson statement on the domestic terrorism attack on the U.S. Capitol yesterday. Read ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/s9Py4rtuRo — House Homeland Security Committee (@HomelandDems) January 7, 2021

Thompson has been a vocal critic of the President over the last four years, even resorting to name calling referring to the Trump as the “Cheater Cheeto” and “wannabe dictator cheeto.”

The House chairman said the “domestic terrorism attack on the Capitol [which occurred Wednesday] will go down as one of the worst security failures in our nation’s history,” adding that the actions were “the predictable realization of the Trump Administration’s reckless and willful ignorance of the threat posed by white supremacists and other right-wing terrorists.”

Thompson called for a thorough investigation to the breakdowns in security. He said his committee will add it to its agenda as it has already been investigating right-wing terrorism and white nationalism for 10 years.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also called for Trump to be removed on Thursday, urging Vice President Mike Pence to lead the Cabinet in invoking the 25th Amendment or the President could again face impeachment from the House Democrats.