Mike Hurst, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi, announced today that he has submitted his resignation to President Donald J. Trump and Acting Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen and will leave the Department of Justice on January 19, 2021.

“Serving as the Chief Federal Law Enforcement Officer for over half of our state has been the highest honor of my professional career. During my time as U.S. Attorney, I have tried to do everything within my power to make our neighborhoods safer, support our law enforcement, engage and empower our communities and citizens, protect victims, prevent and reduce crime, and uphold our constitutional rights. The secret to the success of this office is its people – hardworking, tenacious, and full of integrity, they are committed to seeing that justice is always done, every day. I wish them all the best in their continued service to our fellow man and to this noble work,” said U.S. Attorney Hurst.

“Mike Hurst is the ultimate public servant. He has routinely taken on tough fights in order to preserve the rule of law – because he believes in it. He has been a champion for the people of Mississippi, and we wish him well in his next adventure,” said Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves.

“Mike Hurst has served the people of Mississippi with honor and distinction as U.S. Attorney,” said United States Senator Roger Wicker. “He’s a talented lawyer and dedicated public servant. I wish him well in his next chapter.”

“Mike Hurst has served as the consummate U.S. Attorney, serving Mississippi and our nation extremely well. Like so many in our state, I am grateful for his achievements in the Southern District of Mississippi to prosecute crimes and to bring special focus on fighting human trafficking and illegal drug trafficking. I wish him and his family all the best as he leaves office,” said United States Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith.

“The Mississippi Sheriffs Association offers its gratitude to Mike Hurst for his service as United States Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi. Since October 2017, Mike has faithfully served the State of Mississippi and supported Mississippi law enforcement officers. The Mississippi Sheriffs Association appreciates his service to Mississippi and the United States and wishes him the very best,” said Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson, President of the Mississippi Sheriffs Association.

“It is imperative the many levels of criminal justice to work as a team to be successful. Having worked with U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst for nearly 4 years, I have seen firsthand his passion to put swift, fair and just efforts into providing justice for victims. Mike is a law enforcement-minded person and he has always been there to stand on the front lines with Mississippi law enforcement. His criminal prosecution of the worst in Mississippi should be commended and our communities are safer because of his efforts. The men and women of law enforcement who combat evil in Mississippi send their sincerest best wishes to Mike and know the best for him is yet to come,” said Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal, President of the Mississippi Association of Chiefs of Police.

“As District Attorney of the 15th Judicial District, it is my pleasure to commend and thank Mike Hurst for a job well done during his tenure as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi. Mike began the Project EJECT program a few years ago, which targets the investigation and prosecution of violent crime in the Pine Belt area. Through this program, Mike and his prosecution team have created an effective collaboration between federal authorities and state and local agencies, and they have successfully brought many serious offenders to justice.

This contribution has assisted my office immeasurably in efforts to ensure public safety in my district, and I appreciate his leadership in this pursuit,” said Fifteenth Circuit District Attorney Hal Kittrell, former President of the Mississippi Prosecutors Association.

###

Release from Mike Hurst.