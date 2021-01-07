Following a day unlike anything the nation has seen in over 200 years, a joint session of Congress has certified the Electoral College votes showing President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris winning the 2020 election 306-232…

…Mississippi’s U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith split on the objection for Arizona with Wicker voting to certify and Hyde-Smith supporting the objection. That vote was 93-6.

“The people I represent do not believe the presidential election was constitutional and cannot accept the Electoral College decision; therefore, I cannot in good conscience support certification,” Hyde-Smith said, in part, in a statement released after her vote.

The House also rejected the objection of Arizona by a vote of 303-121.

All three of Mississippi’s Republican Congressmen – Trent Kelly (MS-01), Michael Guest (MS-03) and Steven Palazzo (MS-04) – voted to object to the Arizona Electoral College votes while Democrat Congressman Bennie Thompson (MS-02) voted to certify.

“I promised to represent the people of Mississippi and the certification process gives me an opportunity to use my vote to voice their concerns. I have followed the proceedings after the 2020 presidential election and heard from many Mississippians who are troubled by the conduct of the election in various states and the eventual outcome.

“I, along with my constituents, are alarmed with the erosion of integrity of the electoral process. The people I represent do not believe the presidential election was constitutional and cannot accept the Electoral College decision; therefore, I cannot in good conscience support certification.

“Today, I will vote to accept the results of the December 14 Electoral College vote, which resulted in the election of Joe Biden as President. I am disappointed in the outcome of the 2020 election. I have been privileged to work with President Trump during his successful four-year term, I was glad to earn his endorsement in 2018, and I was honored to serve as a Co-Chairman of his state campaign.

“However, our campaign lost a close election, and it is time to acknowledge that. The President’s own Attorney General, his head of election security, and a number of Trump-appointed, conservative federal judges all have found that, despite widespread allegations of fraud, there simply was not enough evidence to change the outcome of the election in any state.

On Wednesday, protestors in Washington D.C. entered into the United States Capitol building as House and Senate members were in the process of voting to certify the Presidential Electoral College results from the November 2020 election.

As individuals entered the Capitol the House and Senate floors were put on lock down and members were either evacuated or moved to a safe location. Hours into the siege, it was reported that shots were fired inside the Capitol and damage had been done to the building.

Congressman Thompson incites racial tensions

Congressman Thompson calls for removal of President Trump

It appears both Republicans in Georgia have lost their U.S. Senate races on Tuesday, handing Democrats full control of the federal government in the Senate, House of Representatives, and the White House.

With 100% reporting in, Georgia Senator David Perdue (R) has presumably lost his re-election bid to newcomer and progressive Democrat Jon Ossoff. Ossoff holds a 50.19% or 16,000 vote lead over Perdue to win the 6 year term.

In the special election to fill an unexpired term, Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler who was appointed to the seat by the Georgia Governor looks to have lost to Raphael Warnock, the left-leaning Democrat pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. With 100% reporting, Warnock has topped Loeffler winning 50.61%. Over 54,000 votes separate the two.

The Mississippi Legislature returned for the 2021 Session on January 5 and wasted no time getting to business.

The House, nearly immediately after gaveling in, took up HB 1 which will ratify the new Mississippi State flag design. House members voted 119-1 in favor of ratification. The measure was then sent to the Senate where it passed early Wednesday morning by an original vote of 38 to 7 with one present. However, that vote will change before the end of the day today as more members check in to the Capitol.

Those voting against the ratification in the Senate were: Kathy Chism, Joey Fillingane, Chris McDaniel, Mike Seymour, Melanie Sojourner, Jeff Tate, Neil Whaley and Angela Hill. In the House, Rep. Stephen Horne voted no.

State Senator Chris McDaniel joined Y’all Politics on Wednesday to discuss the Congressional certification of the Electoral College in favor of Joe Biden happening today in Washington D.C. as well as what that means for the future of Republicans across the nation.

McDaniel also spoke briefly on the vote this morning in the Legislature to codify the new Mississippi state flag.

State Representative Jeramey Anderson issued a press release on Tuesday following the Mississippi House vote to codify the new state flag saying that while he is proud of the accomplishment of changing the flag “this is by no means a cure-all solution for the racial tension and the lack of equality we face around the state.”

Anderson, a Democrat representing House District 110, said the state must continue to work towards equity in education, police reform, voting and election reform, and criminal justice reform.

“Still far too many Mississippians in black and brown communities aren’t afforded the equitable economic opportunities and upward mobility,” Anderson said in the release.

Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education, recommended waiving the passing requirements for statewide 3rd grade reading and high school end-of-course assessments for the 2020-21 school year. The recommendation was included in a presentation today to the Mississippi Senate Education Committee.

“I think this year is a year of grace,” Wright said. “I understand that COVID-19 has disrupted teaching and learning this school year, and we want to make sure we support teachers, administrators and students as much as possible.”

Statewide assessments will take place as scheduled this year to measure statewide student progress, assess the impact of COVID-19 disruptions on learning and meet U.S. Department of Education requirements.